Kerala posts 7,555 new cases

Thiruvananthapuram

17 October 2021 20:52 IST

Active case pool drops to 87,593

Kerala reported 7,555 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday when 73,157 samples were tested in 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool declined to 87,593, with 10,773 persons reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health Department, only 10% of the active cases are currently admitted to treatment centres

Advertising

Advertising

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 26,865 with the State adding 74 recent deaths to the official list.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients was 1,442. The number of patients requiring ventilator support was 578 on the day.

On Sunday, the number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 went up to 901 while the total number of persons currently admitted to hospitals is steadily declining and now stands at 10,205.

The cumulative case burden of the State stands at 48,54,321.

Among districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of new cases with 998 cases, Ernakulam 975, Thiruvananthapuram 953, Kozhikode 746, Kottayam 627, Kollam 604, Kannur 446, Malappuram 414, Pathanamthitta 377, Idukki 365, Palakkad 345, Alappuzha 303, Wayanad 271 and Kasaragod 131