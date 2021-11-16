Kerala posts 5,516 new cases

Thiruvananthapuram

16 November 2021 21:00 IST

Active case pool declines to 63,338

Kerala reported 5,516 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday when 70,576 samples were tested in 24 hours.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 50,71,135 cases.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality stands at 36,087 with the State adding 210 deaths to the official list on Tuesday. These include 39 deaths which occurred in the past few days and 171 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families

The State’s active case pool declined to 63,338 patients on Tuesday, with 6,705 persons recovering.

According to the Health Department, only 7% of the active cases are admitted to treatment centres.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in the State remains at 876.

On Tuesday the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 426.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases —798, followed by Thrissur 732, Kottayam 624, Kozhikode 615, Ernakulam 614, Kannur 368, Kollam 357, Palakkad 285, Pathanamthitta 277, Idukki 236, Malappuram 208, Alapuzha 180, Ksaragod 118 and Wayanad 104 cases.