Kerala posts 16,229 cases, TPR drops to 14.82%

Thiruvananthapuram

04 June 2021 21:20 IST

135 recent deaths added to official list

Kerala reported 16,229 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, when 1,09,520 samples were tested in 24 hours.

The test positivity rate (TPR), which was being maintained around 15% for the past three days, dropped to 14.82%. The State’s active case pool dipped further to 1,74,526, with 25,860 more recovering.

The State added 135 recent deaths to the official list on Friday.

Hospitalisations and ICU occupancy have started to dip and the trend has been evident for the past five days. On Friday, 2,934 persons were hospitalised. The total number of patients being treated in hospitals dipped to 35,605.

Total ICU admissions have been declining steadily and while the dip is not huge, the trend seems evident. On Friday, the total number of patients in ICUs was 3,531, while those requiring ventilator support dropped to 1,438.

The active case pool is dwindling rapidly in all districts and in all except six districts, the number of patients has come down below 10,000. In Thiruvananthapuram, the active case pool has declined to 13,597, while the number of those admitted to hospitals is 5,775, the highest among all districts.

The cumulative case burden of the State stands at 26,01,082.

District-wise

Among districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 2,300, Thiruvananthapuram 2007, Palakkad 1,925, Kollam 1,717, Ernakulam 1,551, Thrissur 1,510, Alappuzha 1,198, Kozhikode 1,133, Kottayam 636, Kannur 621, Pathanamthitta 493, Idukki 474, Kasaragod 392 and Wayanad 272 cases.