Kerala Postal Circle northern region dak adalat to be held on October 18

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 03, 2022 20:48 IST

A dak adalat of the northern region of the Kerala Postal Circle will be held at 2 p.m. on October 18 at the office of the Post Master General, Northern Region, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode. This region comprises the revenue districts from Kasaragod to Palakkad. Complaints related to services such as letter post, money orders, parcels, speed post, savings banks, etc., may be sent to B. Sudha, Assistant Director, Office of the Post Master General, Northern Region, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode, by October 7. The cover may be superscribed ‘Dak Adalat’.

