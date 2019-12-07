Political leaders against distortion of news

Media thrives on negative news, and the very title of the seminar at the Senior Journalists Meet ‘The bad experience of political leaders’ is a testimony to it, CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran has said.

He was recalling his experiences with mediapersons at a meet of senior journalists held at Jawahar Balabhavan here on Friday in connection with the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) State conference. Lack of political sense among mediapersons is leading to distortion of news and creation of fake news, Mr. Rajendran added. “The distortion of facts creates many controversies. Compared to print media the trend is witnessed more in visual media. This should change.”

Senior leaders including former Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and BJP former State president C.K. Padmanabhan also shared their experiences. “Media celebrates even the slip of tongue due to physical problems. I stammered in the Assembly when my blood pressure dropped. But the media highlighted it, and the trollers had a field day,” said Mr. Radhakrishnan. The young generation should be careful in dealing with facts, he added.

Mr. Padmanabhan recalled how he had to hide himself from media following a controversy during a bypoll.

As politicians who have shared close links with mediapersons for decades, the leaders said they had more good experiences compared to bad ones. Malayala Manorama Chief News Editor P.A. Kuriakose was the moderator. Chief Whip K. Rajan and senior journalists spoke.