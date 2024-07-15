Kerala policeman faces suspension of driver’s licence for attempted murder of petrol pump staff in Kannur

The Kerala Motor Vehicles department (MVD) is preparing to take action by suspending the driver’s licence of a policeman charged with attempted murder of a petrol pump employee in Kannur.

Kannur police mess grade ASI driver K. Santosh Kumar (50) allegedly attempted to kill the petrol pump employee by hitting the latter with his car and driving some distance while the employee clung to the vehicle’s bonnet.

The incident happened on July 14 at NKBT petrol pump at Talap in Kannur. Mr. Kumar, a driver at the district headquarters of the Kannur City police, filled his car with petrol worth ₹2,100 but reportedly paid only ₹1,900. When Anil, the pump employee, demanded the remaining ₹200, Mr. Kumar tried to flee without paying. Mr. Anil attempted to stop the car, resulting in Mr. Kumar driving off with Mr. Anil clinging to the bonnet. Mr. Kumar only stopped the car at a nearby police station after driving for some distance, with motorists chasing in an attempt to halt the vehicle.

Mr. Anil, who is still in shock, recounted his narrow escape. He stated that despite his pleas to stop the vehicle, the policeman continued driving recklessly.

Mr. Kumar had previously been involved in an incident where he drove a police vehicle into a petrol pump, causing damage.

Speaking to The Hindu, C.U. Mujib, Kannur RTO (Enforcement), confirmed that the Motor Vehicles department would take action once they receive the police FIR. “In such cases, generally, the driving licence of the driver will be suspended for at least two years. Since the necessary steps have been taken by the police, after receiving the FIR and report from the Motor Vehicles Inspector, action will be taken against the driver, which includes suspension of driver’s licence for at least two years,” said Mr. Mujib.

Accused in police custody

Meanwhile, Mr. Kumar has been taken into custody by the Town police and has been suspended from duty.

Kannur City Police Commissioner K. Ajith Kumar said departmental action, including suspension, will be taken against the accused.

