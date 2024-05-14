Kerala policeman arrested on charges of exhibitionism

A policeman at the Armed Reserve Police camp at Kalamassery in Kochi, Kerala, was arrested on May 14 following allegations of exhibitionism against him.

The arrest was recorded based on a complaint lodged by a female student of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat). He was later released on bail. The incident reportedly occurred near the Cusat campus on May 13 afternoon.

The police received information about the identity of the accused after examining CCTV footage. The Kalamassery police registered an FIR under sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 119(a) (performing, in public places, any sexual gestures or acts degrading the dignity of women) of the Kerala Police Act.

The student alleged that the man exposed himself, leaving her in a difficult situation.

The policeman has denied the allegations, while stating that he was answering a call of nature.