Kerala Police will handle situation outside Vizhinjam project site: Minister

December 04, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

Devarkovil says it was the construction company that had approached the High Court seeking the help of Central forces at the site

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Police are capable of handling law-and-order problems outside the work site for the proposed Vizhinjam International Trans-shipment Terminal project, Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil has said.

He told the media here on Sunday that it was not the State government, but the construction company, which had approached the Kerala High Court seeking the help of Central forces at the project site. “The company has arranged a lot many equipment and vehicles there. They can’t be blamed if they seek protection for such properties within the work site,” the Minister said.

He pointed out that law-and-order problems, however, were likely to occur outside the project site. Enough police force had been deployed there to take care of that. “We don’t need any outside help to maintain the law-and-order situation outside the site. Our police force is well equipped to handle it,” Mr. Devarkovil said.

The Minister said that unofficial talks were going on between the government and those opposing the project. No intelligent person would say that the project should be scrapped. Both the Union and the State governments had invested crores of rupees on it, which was public money.

Asked about the demand to conduct a study on the environmental impact of the project, he said there was no need for it. “Regular studies on the progress of the project are being held by an expert team every six months. We are ready to explain if the agitators or the priests of the Latin Catholic Diocese need any clarification,” the Minister said.

