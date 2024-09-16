Kerala Police warn mobile phone users of new e-SIM scam

The Kerala Police have issued an advisory about a scam targeting those transitioning to e-SIM technology. The alert comes as fraudsters exploit the shift to electronic SIM cards to execute sophisticated scams.

The sleuths have highlighted the modus operandi of the scam involving fraudsters posing as customer care representatives from mobile phone service providers to deceive users into switching to the e-SIM system. The scammers contact victims, advising them to replace their physical SIM card with an e-SIM by entering a 32-digit e-ID through the mobile service provider’s application or website.

The victims are instructed to activate their e-SIM using the e-ID and to send the QR code received to a WhatsApp number given by the fraudsters. Once the fraudsters receive the QR code, they use it to activate the e-SIM, gaining full control over the victim’s phone number. As a result, the victim’s original SIM card becomes inactive. The scammers then exploit their access to the victim’s mobile number to gain control over linked bank accounts, usually within a 24-hour window promised for e-SIM activation.

In light of such threats, the police have emphasised steps to avoid falling victim to such scams. Mobile users have been advised to confirm the legitimacy of any calls or messages claiming to be from customer care centres. One should always rely on the official application or website of mobile service providers for various services.

QR codes, OTPs (one-time passwords), or passwords should never be shared with anyone. Enhanced security features including ‘two-step verification’ should be utilised for all digital accounts to add an extra layer of security against unauthorised access.