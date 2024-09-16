GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Police warn mobile phone users of new e-SIM scam

Fraudsters pose as customer care representatives of mobile phone service providers, advise victims to replace physical SIM with an e-SIM by entering a 32-digit e-ID through app or website. Once the victim sends a QR code, the fraudster take control of the phone and the original SIM becomes inactive

Published - September 16, 2024 09:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Police have issued an advisory about a scam targeting those transitioning to e-SIM technology. The alert comes as fraudsters exploit the shift to electronic SIM cards to execute sophisticated scams.

The sleuths have highlighted the modus operandi of the scam involving fraudsters posing as customer care representatives from mobile phone service providers to deceive users into switching to the e-SIM system. The scammers contact victims, advising them to replace their physical SIM card with an e-SIM by entering a 32-digit e-ID through the mobile service provider’s application or website.

The victims are instructed to activate their e-SIM using the e-ID and to send the QR code received to a WhatsApp number given by the fraudsters. Once the fraudsters receive the QR code, they use it to activate the e-SIM, gaining full control over the victim’s phone number. As a result, the victim’s original SIM card becomes inactive. The scammers then exploit their access to the victim’s mobile number to gain control over linked bank accounts, usually within a 24-hour window promised for e-SIM activation.

In light of such threats, the police have emphasised steps to avoid falling victim to such scams. Mobile users have been advised to confirm the legitimacy of any calls or messages claiming to be from customer care centres. One should always rely on the official application or website of mobile service providers for various services.

QR codes, OTPs (one-time passwords), or passwords should never be shared with anyone. Enhanced security features including ‘two-step verification’ should be utilised for all digital accounts to add an extra layer of security against unauthorised access.

Published - September 16, 2024 09:58 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.