Kerala Police vows to act tough against officers found to be in nexus with criminals

State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb has issued directions to crack down on corrupt police officers found to foster an unethical alliance with anti-social elements.

Chairing a crime review conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, he emphasised that measures will be implemented to terminate such individuals from service.

Caution has been sounded a few weeks after a group of police officers led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police were found partaking in a feast hosted by gangsters by their colleagues during a raid in Ernakulam.

Spotlighting the rising instances of cybercrimes, particularly online scams, Mr. Saheb tasked senior police officers with initiating awareness campaign in all districts. Officials attached to the Janamaithri community policing scheme will also be deployed for the purpose.

He directed District Police Chiefs to adopt stringent action to prevent violence against women and children and to nab the accused in such cases without much ado. Investigations should also be intensified in the cases of missing children and women. The meeting also reviewed the status of cybercrimes and other cases pertaining to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The senior officer informed the meeting that 38,000 police officers, including District Police Chiefs, have been trained on the three new criminal laws, viz., Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, that will come into effect on July 1. The rest of the police force will undergo the training process soon.

Additional Directors General of Police Manoj Abraham, M.R. Ajith Kumar, H. Venkatesh, Inspectors General, Deputy Inspectors General and Superintendents of Police were also present at the meeting.