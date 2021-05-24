Kerala police tighten screening system for e-pass

In Kozhikode, only 17,279 e-passes were issued after thoroughly screening 55,606 applications

The police have so far approved only one-third of the total e-pass applications submitted by various individuals for travel during the second-phase lockdown in Kozhikode district.

Though there is a considerable increase in the number of daily applications using the service following the extension of lockdown period to May 30, officials point out that only those who tender genuine reasons are granted permission during the pandemic.

The latest figures available with the police confirm that they have so far issued only 17,279 e-passes after thoroughly screening 55,606 applications. The majority of the rejected applications were submitted by persons who were totally clueless of the real purpose of e-pass journey. There were even people who tried to use the service for purchasing groceries, vegetables, non-emergency medicines and other such items from the nearby shops.

Officials with the Special Branch say there are even people who apply for the e-pass to visit relatives or friends for non-emergency purposes.

Station House officers from various City stations point out that they are in a situation to recommend the cancellation of the e-pass system as travellers are finding it as a ‘ticket’ to circumvent the lockdown regulations and fool the checking squads.

In Kozhikode district, the highest number of e-pass applications was processed by the Kozhikode rural police. There were 31,606 applications for consideration till Monday. However, approval was given to only 11,279 such claims. Special Branch officials in Kozhikode city said they received 24,000 applications within the Kozhikode city police limits till Monday of which clearance was given to only 6,000 persons.

As part of the intensified screening measures in view of the increasing applications, police said they would give preferential treatment only to those who need the pass for emergency medical purposes or airport journey. They also pointed out that self-declaration formalities would be sufficient to meet the other local emergency travel requirements within the district.