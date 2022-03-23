Kerala police sound coastal alert following Sri Lankan situation

March 23, 2022 21:53 IST

The Kerala Police have reportedly sounded a coastal alert to detect the possible landing of sea-borne refugees fleeing the economic downturn in Sri Lanka.

They have identified Vizhinjam and adjoining coast abutting Tamil Nadu as likely places where boats carrying Sri Lankan nationals could make landfall.

A senior official said the Centre would soon formulate the country’s Sri Lankan refugee policy. In all likelihood, India would allow refugees in limited numbers. The State police were in touch with the Navy and Coast Guard.