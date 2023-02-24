ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Police sniffer dog dead

February 24, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

A police officer saluting the sniffer dog Paru before its funeral at Shoranur in Palakkad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An eight-year-old police sniffer dog from the Shoranur sub-division died on Thursday. The dog, Paru, was accorded an official farewell and was buried at Paruthipra.

The Alsatian was known for its tracking abilities. It had helped the police in the investigation of several crimes, including thefts and murders. Before its death, the canine was treated for gastroenteritis.

Armed Reserve Camp assistant commandant Madhusoodhanan and Shoranur sub-inspector Jacob Varghese offered the farewell salute to the dog.

