GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala police seek custody of four over theft of utensil used for pooja at Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple

The police suspect that the accused included three women and the Australian citizen was a practising clinician

Published - October 20, 2024 09:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The setting sun, as seen through one of the openings of the gopuram of the Sri Padmanabha Swamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

The setting sun, as seen through one of the openings of the gopuram of the Sri Padmanabha Swamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PRASANTH VEMBAYAM

 

The Kerala police have sought the custody of four Haryana natives, one of whom is reportedly an Australian citizen, on suspicion of stealing a small vintage brass cauldron used for Pooja purposes at the highly secure and iconic Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple on Sunday. 

The crime, which reportedly occurred on Thursday, came to light after a routine audit of items used for regular Pooja. Subsequently, the police verified the video footage from the elaborate security camera network covering every nook and corner of the temple after authorities discovered ancient treasures secreted in its subterranean chambers in 2011. 

The police suspect that the accused included three women and the Australian citizen was a practising clinician.

A Kerala police team from Kerala has left for Haryana. Officials suspect that the accused had purloined the vessel after creating a distraction. 

Heavy security

The Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple is heavily guarded. Its treasure chambers have been fortified from the inside with blast-proof steel panels.

A seismograph-linked intrusion alarm warns the Police Control Room authorities of any attempt to access the chambers by tunnelling.

No fly zone

The Union Government has declared the temple a no-fly zone. Retractable bollards and pill boxes provide additional security to the temple.

A 250-member police team, including a detachment of the Thunderbolts, Kerala police department’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, guard the temple round-the-clock. Visitors must provide identity proof at the reception and be thoroughly checked before being allowed into the temple. Door frame-fitted metal detectors guard the temple’s various entrances. 

Published - October 20, 2024 09:56 am IST

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.