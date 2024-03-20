GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala Police register case over ‘fake’ image of LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan’s wife

Case relates to complaint about ‘fabrication and dissemination’ of image through social media platforms

March 20, 2024 02:27 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan (file)

LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan (file) | Photo Credit: S. GOPAKUMAR

A case has been registered by the Valapattanam police in Kerala in connection with the creation and dissemination of a ‘fake’ image purportedly featuring P.K. Indira, wife of Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E.P. Jayarajan.

Joseph D’Cruz, a Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee member and member of the national executive committee of the All India Fishermen’s Congress, faces charges related to the alleged fake photograph depicting Ms. Indira alongside Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the BJP’s candidate in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

The police told the media on March 20 (Wednesday) that the case relates to a complaint about “fabrication and dissemination” of the false image through social media platforms.

Tensions have mounted over the photograph’s authenticity amidst controversies surrounding the management’s handover of Vaidekam Ayurvedic treatment centre at Morazha in Kannur, owned by Ms. Indira and her son Jason, to Niramaya Retreats owned by Mr. Chandrasekhar.

Mr. Jayarajan has accused Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan of being behind the circulation of the photograph.

