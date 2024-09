The Muvattupuzha police registered a case on Friday on a complaint by a relative of a woman actor who had recently filed sexual abuse complaints against actors.

The case was booked by invoking the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Juvenile Justice Act, and Sections 354 (use of criminal force on a woman, intending to outrage her modesty) and 354 A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code, according to the police.