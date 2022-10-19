Kerala Police object move to settle case against civil police officer who ‘stole’ mangoes

ADVERTISEMENT

The controversy over alleged theft of mangoes by a civil police officer (CPO) has taken a new turn with the Kerala Police here on Wednesday raising its objection to a purported move by the accused to settle the case out of court.

Based on a petition by the complainant in the case to compound the offence, the Judicial Magistrate Court — I at Kanjirappally had sought a report from the police. According to the petitioner, he was compensated by the accused for the losses incurred and hence did not wish to proceed with the case.

The report filed by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kanjirappally, however, stated that compounding the case would send a wrong message to the public as the accused was a police officer himself. It also highlighted the criminal antecedent of the accused officer and urged that the case should not be withdrawn. The court is slated to pronounce its judgment in the case on Thursday.

P.V. Shihab, a CPO with the Armed Reserve Police Camp, in Idukki is accused of stealing a carton of mangoes kept outside a fruit shop at Kanjirappally town on September 30. A CCTV footage of the episode had gone viral on social media. Based on a complaint, the the Kanjirappally police registered a case against him.

The accused officer was soon suspended from service pending inquiry.