Kerala Police launch Statewide crackdown on anti-relief fund campaign, 14 cases registered

‘Legal action will be initiated against those creating or disseminating false information on CMDRF’

Published - August 01, 2024 08:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Police have registered 14 cases across the State against individuals who have been campaigning against donations to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

The authorities have been taking action against the spread of misinformation targeting the Chief Minister’s appeal for distress relief in wake of the landslides in Wayanad.

Notice issued

The crackdown follows the identification of 194 posts on social media platforms that allegedly spread misleading or malicious messages about the relief fund. Besides, notices have been issued to the social media networks, urging them to take down such posts.

Four first information reports (FIRs) have been filed in Thiruvananthapuram City, while two cases each have been registered in Ernakulam City and Palakkad, and one each in Kollam City, Ernakulam Rural, Thrissur City, Malappuram, Wayanad and Thiruvananthapuram Rural police districts.

The cyber police have ramped up social media monitoring to check propaganda against the CMDRF. Legal action will be initiated against those creating or disseminating false information in this regard, the police cautioned.

Avoid travel to landslide site

Meanwhile, the State police have urged the public to refrain from travelling to the landslide-hit areas. They also discouraged the people from engaging in ‘disaster tourism’ and warned of stringent action against those obstructing rescue and relief operations. Parking has been prohibited on the roads leading to the affected areas, to enable unhindered passage of ambulances and other essential services.

