Kerala Police launch Pink project for women safety

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

19 July 2021 20:18 IST

Aim is to prevent dowry-related issues, harassment

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan formally rolled out on Monday the Kerala Police’s Pink Protection Project that aims at protecting women in public, private, and digital spaces.

He flagged off a horde of dedicated vehicles, including 10 cars, 40 motorcycles, and 20 bicycles outside the State Police Headquarters here to launch the Statewide project on Monday.

The endeavour comes amid increasing complaints of dowry-related atrocities and other forms of harassment against women and children. Cybercrime too comes under the purview of the scheme, which has 10 components including Pink Patrol, Pink Janamaithri beat, Pink control room, Pink Shadow, Pink Romeo, counselling facilities and a dedicated mobile application for women protection.

Advertising

Advertising

Regular patrols

State Police Chief Anil Kant said the primary objective of the project was to make women feel secure. Regular patrols will be taken out by the Pink patrol squads that will have wireless communication sets to relay information to the Pink control rooms that have been set up in all districts. Route maps will also be prepared for the purpose.

Quick redressal

Police officials will be imparted focussed training to redress complaints without delays. The existing counselling facility in police women cells will be strengthened with assistance by voluntary organisations.

According to an official tasked with the Pink Janamaithri beat, through constant liaison with women under specific police station limits, they hope to keep tabs on domestic violence and other issues.

The Pink beat and Pink Shadow police teams will constantly monitor public places, including bus stands and educational institutions, to prevent harassment of women and children.