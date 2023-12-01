HamberMenu
Kerala Police issue notice to shops near Navakerala Sadas venue at Aluva restricting use of LPG

Citing security reasons, the Aluva East police have issued a notice to this effect in all shops along the northern side of the bus stand where the event will be held. Shops dealing in cooked food are, however, allowed to sell these “as long as they cook it somewhere else.”

December 01, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arriving at a Navakerala Sadas gathering at Kulappully, near Palakkad town, Kerala, on December 1, 2023.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arriving at a Navakerala Sadas gathering at Kulappully, near Palakkad town, Kerala, on December 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

The usage of LPG for cooking and entry of migrant workers without temporary ID cards issued by the police remain prohibited in all shops close to the Aluva private bus stand in Kerala on December 7, 2023 in connection with the Navakerala Sadas to be held there.

Citing security reasons, the Aluva East police have issued a notice to this effect in all shops along the northern side of the bus stand where the event will be held. Shops dealing in cooked food are, however, allowed to sell these “as long as they cook it somewhere else.”

Shop owners have also been asked to submit two passport size photographs of their workers along with the copy of their ID proofs at the police station for issuing temporary ID cards. No worker without such a card will be allowed entry to the shop on the said day.

The notice, issued since Thursday, said that the event is likely to address huge crowds, warranting such security precautions for its smooth conduct.

Not aware of notice: municipal chairperson

However, Aluva municipal chairperson M.O. John said the municipality was not aware of any such notice. “They are unlikely to keep us informed since the UDF-ruled local bodies are boycotting the Navakerala Sadas,” he said.

