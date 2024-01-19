Police probe into “fake selfie video” featuring women at Sabarimala

January 19, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Pathanamthitta

The police here on Friday launched a probe into the circulation of a “fake selfie video” featuring two young women standing near the holy 18 steps leading to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

According to the police, the “fake” video was circulated through social platforms, depicting the women carrying irumudikkettu (holy bundle) next to the holy steps.

In a statement, the Pathanamthitta District Police Chief said that the cyber wing registered a case on its own after discovering the video on social media.

During the investigation, it was found that the “edited fake video” appeared on the Instagram profile page of a young man named Rajesh after 5 p.m. on Thursday.

“It was found that he had edited images of young women with holy bundles and circulated the manipulated content as a genuine selfie video shot near the holy steps,” the statement said.

Subsequently, a case was registered under various sections, including the IT Act for hurting religious sentiments and deliberately attempting to create a riot by hurting the sentiments of Lord Ayyappa’s devotees, the police said.

The DPC said that a detailed investigation is under way into the incident, and strong legal action will be taken.

As per custom, women in the 10-50 age group are not allowed in the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala as the deity is in the form of Naishtika Brahmachari, one who has taken a vow to be celibate.