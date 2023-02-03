HamberMenu
Kerala Police get ₹152.92 crore for modernisation

February 03, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Police have been allocated ₹152.92 crore for their modernisation efforts in the State Budget.

This includes allocations of ₹15 crore for the Student Police Cadet (SPC) project, ₹1.8 crore for improved traffic management system, ₹4.4 crore for the Janamaithri Community Policing scheme, and ₹4 crore for cyber security. The forensic wing will also receive ₹5 crore to strengthen its facilities.

An amount of ₹10 crore has been allocated for implementing various activities planned under the Nirbhaya project aimed at preventing women and child abuse.

