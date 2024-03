Kerala Police form special teams to monitor social media platforms for poll violations

March 19, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Police have formed special teams across the State to monitor social media platforms as part of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The public can inform the police social media monitoring teams about violations of poll norms on WhatsApp number (Cyber Headquarters): 9497942700, Thiruvananthapuram city-9497942701, Thiruvananthapuram rural - 9497942715, Kollam city - 9497942702, Kollam rural - 9497942716, Pathanamthitta - 9497942703, Alappuzha - 9497942704, Kottayam - 9497942705, Idukki - 9497942706, Ernakulam city - 9497942707, Ernakulam rural - 9497942717, Thrissur city - 9497942708, Thrissur rural - 9497942718, Palakkad - 9497942709, Malappuram - 9497942710, Kozhikode city - 9497942711, Kozhikode rural - 9497942719, Wayanad - 9497942712, Kannur city - 9497942713, Kannur rural - 9497942720, Kasaragod - 9497942714, Thiruvananthapuram range - 9497942721, Ernakulam range - 9497942722, Thrissur range - 9497942723, Kannur range - 9497942724.

