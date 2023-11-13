HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Police engage suspected Maoists in gun battle in rural Kannur

Thunder Bolts special forces team seizes three guns abandoned by armed irregulars

November 13, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
A top official said the police found some bloodstains near the locality. However, there were no reports of any causalities or injuries. (picture for representational purposes)

A top official said the police found some bloodstains near the locality. However, there were no reports of any causalities or injuries. (picture for representational purposes) | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

A firefight broke out between a Kerala Police Thunderbolts special forces team and suspected Maoists early on November 13, 2023 at Uruppumkutty at Karikkottakary, a small town located approximately 12 km east of Iritty, in Kannur of Kerala.

A top official said the team recovered three guns, possibly breach-loading country-made weapons, abandoned by the armed irregulars.

He said the police also found some bloodstains near the locality. So far, there have been no reports of any causalities or injuries, he added.

Nevertheless, plainclothes officers have fanned out in the locality, scouring hospitals and clinics in Kannur and Mangalapuram in neighbouring Karnataka for any recent admissions with injuries. The police were also inspecting vehicles traversing the Kannur-Mangaluru route and alerted their Karnataka counterparts.

The Thunderbolts had engaged suspected Maoists in a gun battle at Thalappuzha, near Periya, in Wayanad district on November 8, 2023.

The close-quarter engagement led to the arrest of two armed irregulars. The police identified them as Chandru and Unnimaya, both allegedly top cadres of the Banasura Dalam of the Communist Party of India (Maoist). The police also seized an AK-47 assault rifle and two country-made shotguns.

At least three suspected Maoists had broken out of the police siege and escaped. However, the police were unclear whether the armed irregulars in Kannur were remnants of the Maoist group the police had engaged in Wayanad.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.