Kerala Police detain Mahila Morcha workers for trespassing on official residence of State Police Chief

December 16, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Museum police detained several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-affiliated Mahila Morcha workers who trespassed on the official residence of the State Police Chief (SPC), Sheikh Darvesh Saheb, in Thiruvananthapuram on December 16 (Saturday) morning.

The women activists were protesting against the alleged police “corruption” that led to the acquittal of a “DYFI activist” charged with the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl at a tribal settlement at Vandiperiyar in Idukki district.

The police said the Mahila Morcha workers had barged into the SPC’s official residence posing as petitioners and had not sought any prior sanction for the demonstration.

