ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Police detain Mahila Morcha workers for trespassing on official residence of State Police Chief

December 16, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Women activists were protesting against alleged police ‘corruption’ that led to acquittal of a ‘DYFI activist’ charged with rape and murder of a six-year-old girl at Vandiperiyar in Idukki

The Hindu Bureau

(file picture for representational purposes) | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Museum police detained several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-affiliated Mahila Morcha workers who trespassed on the official residence of the State Police Chief (SPC), Sheikh Darvesh Saheb, in Thiruvananthapuram on December 16 (Saturday) morning.

The women activists were protesting against the alleged police “corruption” that led to the acquittal of a “DYFI activist” charged with the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl at a tribal settlement at Vandiperiyar in Idukki district.

The police said the Mahila Morcha workers had barged into the SPC’s official residence posing as petitioners and had not sought any prior sanction for the demonstration.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US