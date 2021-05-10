Kerala Police come under fire for uploading troll video

The Kerala Police have come under fire for posting a troll video of a youth, who was accused of going online with a video of abusing a girl over phone, in its social media page.

The police had to take down the video, which was viewed by hundreds of social media enthusiasts, from its social media after complaints of police resorting to cyber bullying started pouring in.

The troll video makers of the Kerala Police had gone online with the video of a youth, who had allegedly abused a women online, after the police taking him into custody. The youth was also heard abusing and challenging the police in his video.

The police, said Hareesh Vasudevan, a lawyer, shall be held responsible for uploading such videos, which is in violation of the provisions of the Kerala Police Act. There have been similar instances in the past when the police had to take down the videos it uploaded in social media. In such cases, the responsibility for such acts shall shall be fixed and legal action initiated, said Mr. Vasudevan.

The Act states that all information collected by police in respect of the activities of an individual or an institution, in the course of discharge of their duties, shall be kept confidential except for the purpose of using such information for official needs. The police have no right to publicise the details of a case, which is under investigation. Here, the police shoot a video, edit it, mix songs and add background music and upload it to social media platform in violation of law. The police, which is duty-bound to protect the dignity of an individual, is also violating these rights thorough such acts, he said.

The act prescribes imprisonment up to six months and fine up to Rs. 2000 or both for those who are convicted for such offences, he pointed out.

The act of police, pointed out another lawyer specialising in criminal law, amounted to the violation of the right of privacy of an individual, guaranteed by the Constitution of India. Its the courts and not the police who are empowered to convict or acquit a person in an offence. The police cannot assume the role of courts, he pointed out.

The police, beside breaching the fundamental right of a person, violated the basic legal principles regarding dispensation of justice and committed the offence of defamation through such acts, he pointed out.

Confirming that the police had deleted the controversial video, Manoj Abraham, the Additional Director General of Police, who is overseeing the activities of the social media page of the police, said, the videos of individuals were not uploaded as a matter of policy. The troll videos are made as part of the awareness campaign and aimed at public good.

The individuals who are affected by these videos are free to move defamation case against the police, he said.