Kerala Police Chief Anil Kant says in affidavit that police officers made ‘unscheduled visits’ to house of Monson Mavunkal ‘purely out of interest to have a look at antiques’

KOCHI

28 October 2021 19:13 IST

Former Kerala Police Chief Lokanath Behera and ADGP Manoj Abraham visited Monson while they were in Kochi to attend the wedding of a police officer. No intelligence report or information was available then about the dubious nature of the articles in the house, submits Kant

Former State Police Chief Lokanath Behera and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Manoj Abraham visited the house of Monson Mavunkal “purely out of interest to have a look at those items claimed to be of historical importance and artistic value,” according to Anil Kant, the State Police Chief.

Mr. Kant submitted an affidavit to this effect in the Kerala High Court on a petition filed by the driver of the accused alleging that he was being harassed by police.

The duo made an 'unscheduled visit' to the house of Monson while they were in Kochi to attend the wedding of a police officer. No intelligence report or information was available then about the dubious nature of the articles in the house. The ADGP accompanied the then Police Chief on his request.

‘No image boosting’

Moreover, Monson was projected in the social media and among the public as a doctor and a philanthropist. The visit was not with the intention to give any undue advantage to Monson in society or to boost his image in public, the Police Chief submitted.

Soon after the visits, according to the affidavit, the ADGP raised suspicion regarding the items displayed in the house and about the antecedents of Monson. The suspicion was put on paper as a source report and sent to the Intelligence Department for verification, he submitted.

The ADGP had cancelled the file noting made by Lakshman Gugulloth, the Inspector General of Police, to transfer the investigation against Monson from the DySP Alappuzha to the Inspector of Police, Cherthala. An explanation was called for from Mr. Lakshman in this regard, he submitted.

Discreet enquiry

Immediately after the visits, the ADGP brought the issue to the notice of the State Police Chief, who directed the ADGP (Intelligence) to conduct a discreet enquiry into the articles possessed by Monson and submit a report.

The report, which was filed on January 1, 2020, raised suspicion about the possession of various articles and luxury cars and the source of income of Monson. On the recommendation for a comprehensive enquiry, preferably by the Enforcement Department, the Police Chief had also written a letter, the affidavit said.