Kerala police charge-sheet Swapna Suresh in fake degree certificate case

The Cantonment police have charge-sheeted UAE gold case suspect Swapna Suresh for allegedly furnishing a fake degree certificate to gain employment in Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL), a State government-controlled public sector unit.

The police submitted their indictment at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-III, Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday.

Aftermath of gold-smuggling case

The case came to light in 2020, months after the Customs arrested Swapna on the charge of smuggling trade quantities of gold into the country via the UAE consulate’s diplomatic channel.

The disclosure that Swapna had gained employment in a State-owned entity cast the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government under a cloud.

Congress and Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) highlighted Swapna’s posting as a classic case of nepotism.

The opposition politically exploited the disclosure to link higher-ups in the past administration to the gold smuggling case. The appointment scandal was a central talking point in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections.

Image and inquiry

It did not augur well for the previous government’s public image that at the time of Swapna’s appointment, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s principal secretary, M.Sivasankar, later a fellow accused in the gold case, helmed the IT department.

Subsequently, Mr. Vijayan, who held the IT portfolio, sought a report from KSITL on Swapna’s controversial appointment.

The enquiring authority found that a subsidiary for a global consultancy contracted by the government had recommended Swapna’s appointment. Swapna had worked for KSITL as a contract employee of the associate firm.

Police investigation

Subsequently, Mr. Vijayan ordered the police to probe the appointment. The police contacted the university in Maharashtra, which purportedly issued Swapna the degree certificate.

The university registrar submitted that he had issued no such certificate, and the document appeared fabricated.

Moreover, the official deposed that the university did not conduct a degree course in commerce. He said the register and roll number on the degree certificate submitted for employment by Swapna were false.

Moreover, the B.Com degree certificate did not conform to the varsity’s degree certificate format. The controller of examinations said no Swapna Suresh had enrolled in the varsity or appeared for any written test.

A subsequent police investigation concluded that Swapna had transferred Rs 32,000 to an agent to get the fake certificate. They found that two Maharashtra-based persons had fabricated the phoney document for cash.

Subsequently, the police arrested the three accused. The police identified the co-accused as Rajendran, Sachin Das and Dikshit Mehra.

The police have booked Swapna and the other accused for forgery, cheating, conspiracy and destruction of evidence.