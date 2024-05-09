Kerala Police bust fake currency note racket

The Kannur police have busted a counterfeit currency note racket operating across Kasaragod and Kannur districts of Kerala.

Following the recent arrest of a 36-year-old man, identified as Shiju from Kandoth, Payyanur, who was found in possession of counterfeit notes earlier, the Kannur town police investigating the case have now apprehended a 45-year-old woman, identified as P. Shoba, linked to the illicit operation.

Shiju’s arrest came after an incident at a local bar in Kannur where he used fake currency to settle his bill. The staff promptly alerted authorities, leading to Shiju’s arrest at a nearby location where he was found in possession of counterfeit notes. This led investigators to uncover a broader network of money counterfeiters operating in the region.

Led by Inspector Subash Babu, the Kannur town police team pursued leads from Shiju’s phone, which led them to Sobha, who runs a driving school at Cherupuzha. During a raid on Shoba’s residence at Cherupuzha, authorities recovered counterfeit notes of ₹2,000 denomination.

Further scrutiny revealed Shoba’s involvement in a separate incident at a gas station at Cheemeni where she attempted to use a fake ₹500 notes. Although initially released after interrogation by the Cheemeni police, Shoba’s connection to the counterfeit money racket became evident following Shiju’s arrest.

Another suspect

Investigators suspect the involvement of another individual, a youth from Palakkad, who remains at large. There are indications of his role in transporting counterfeit money to Cherupuzha.

