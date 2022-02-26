Kerala Police bid adieu to Honey

Seven puppies of the police dog are in the dog squad

IGP (Training) K. Sethuraman paying last respects to police dog Honey at the Kerala Police Academy, Ramavarmapuram, near Thrissur, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Kerala Police on Saturday bid adieu to Honey, one of the smartest dogs in the police dog squad that served the force for 10 years.

The dog, a Labrador, was leading a retired life at Vishranti, the retirement home for police dogs at the Kerala Police Academy. IGP (Training) K. Sethuraman paid last tributes to Honey when the band played bugle. Other officers too paid floral tributes.

A special tomb and memorial were arranged for Honey, one of the senior-most dogs of the Dog Training Centre at the academy, near Vishranti.

The entire family of Honey, who became part of the Kerala Police dog squad in 2012, is in the police. Seven of her puppies – Frida, Laika, Delma, Betty, Marko, Hector, and Don – are part of the police dog squad.

If Honey was an expert in explosives detection, her ‘children’ have proved their ability in narcotic detection in various districts. Honey’s sister July too is in the police, in the K-9 squad in Palakkad.

The Kerala Police have utilised the expertise of Honey in places with Moaist threat. The dog squad members are the best friends of the police force in disaster management, terrorist strikes. and other incidents of violence.

Honey was used for safety checks in public functions. She was the chief dog of the bomb squad during visits of VIPs, including President, Prime Minster, and Governor.