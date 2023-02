February 25, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST

The Kerala Police has secured the gold medal in the finger print detection competition organised as part of the 66th All India Police Duty Meet held in Bhopal.

The team also secured the silver medal in the forensic science written examination organised in the scientific-aids-to-investigation category, gold medal in videography, and third place in the VVIP check and access control team event.