Kerala Police Association meet draws to a close, expresses dissatisfaction over allegations against higher-ups

The Kerala Police Association’s (KPA) State conference, which concluded here on Monday, voiced strong dissatisfaction over recent allegations directed at senior police officers, though no names were explicitly mentioned.

In a resolution passed during the conference, concerns were raised about media reports highlighting statements made by high-ranking officers that have cast the police force in a negative light. “Recent media coverage has portrayed the police in a way that diminishes public trust,” the resolution noted.

The resolution also called for the authorities to take decisive action, urging a thorough investigation into the conduct of certain senior officers. These officers, entrusted with enforcing directives that ensure a dignified treatment of the public, were accused of behaviour that undermines the dignity and pride of their subordinates.

Outdated views

“There are still officers who cling to the outdated belief that the relationship between superiors and subordinates is akin to that of a master and servant,” the resolution stated.

The conference also highlighted several other pressing concerns, including the need for better staffing and infrastructure at police stations, the cessation of mistreatment of officers, and the release of pending DA arrears. Additionally, there was a demand for the appointment of a pay revision commission.

CM’s promise

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who inaugurated the delegates’ meet, promised that the Kerala Police Association’s demands would be given due consideration. In his address, the Chief Minister also cautioned police officers against straying from the core principles of discipline. “The public continue to have faith in the police’s ability to deliver justice. However, a small section within the force resists necessary reforms. The actions of a few can tarnish the reputation of the entire force, as even one mistake can bring disgrace to the system. The government is aware of these elements and believes that they do not align with the values of the Kerala Police,” he stated.