GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Police Association meet draws to a close, expresses dissatisfaction over allegations against higher-ups

Chief Minister cautions police officers against straying from core principles of discipline

Published - September 02, 2024 07:56 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Police Association’s (KPA) State conference, which concluded here on Monday, voiced strong dissatisfaction over recent allegations directed at senior police officers, though no names were explicitly mentioned.

In a resolution passed during the conference, concerns were raised about media reports highlighting statements made by high-ranking officers that have cast the police force in a negative light. “Recent media coverage has portrayed the police in a way that diminishes public trust,” the resolution noted.

The resolution also called for the authorities to take decisive action, urging a thorough investigation into the conduct of certain senior officers. These officers, entrusted with enforcing directives that ensure a dignified treatment of the public, were accused of behaviour that undermines the dignity and pride of their subordinates.

Outdated views

“There are still officers who cling to the outdated belief that the relationship between superiors and subordinates is akin to that of a master and servant,” the resolution stated.

The conference also highlighted several other pressing concerns, including the need for better staffing and infrastructure at police stations, the cessation of mistreatment of officers, and the release of pending DA arrears. Additionally, there was a demand for the appointment of a pay revision commission.

CM’s promise

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who inaugurated the delegates’ meet, promised that the Kerala Police Association’s demands would be given due consideration. In his address, the Chief Minister also cautioned police officers against straying from the core principles of discipline. “The public continue to have faith in the police’s ability to deliver justice. However, a small section within the force resists necessary reforms. The actions of a few can tarnish the reputation of the entire force, as even one mistake can bring disgrace to the system. The government is aware of these elements and believes that they do not align with the values of the Kerala Police,” he stated.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.