GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Police asks Google to take down 60 fake apps selling online lotteries

Notice issued to Meta asking it to remove advertisements for the fake online lotteries from Facebook, according to State police

Published - August 21, 2024 06:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Police have issued a notice to Google asking it to take down around 60 phony apps from Play Store that claim to sell online lotteries of the Kerala Lotteries department.

Kerala Lotteries operates only paper lotteries. It does not have online lotteries.

A notice has been issued to Meta asking it to remove advertisements for the fake online lotteries from Facebook, the State police said on Wednesday.

25 fake Facebook profiles

An investigation unearthed 60 phony apps professing to sell the online lotteries. It also revealed 25 fake Facebook profiles and 20 related website.

Fake advertisements promoting online lotteries bearing names such as ‘Kerala Megamillion Lottery,’ ‘Kerala Summer Season Dhamaka’ have been doing the rounds on social media platforms including WhatsApp, Telegram, and Instagram. The ads claim that the State government has launched online lotteries costing ₹40 per ticket with prizes as high as ₹12 crore.

The buyer receives an image of the lottery ticket on WhatsApp on remitting the ticket price to a mobile number mentioned in the advertisement. Once the ‘draw’ is over, the results are faked and the buyer is given the impression that he/she has won ₹ 5 lakh.

Next stage

In the next stage of fraud, the buyer gets a call from an individual posing as a government official. For receiving the prize money, the buyer is asked to transfer money to cover the Goods and Services Tax and stamp duty. Once the money is transferred, the buyer is tricked into transferring an additional sum, claiming that the Reserve Bank of India has withheld the prize.

The police have warned the public to be on guard against frauds involving fake lotteries. Victims of such activities have been advised to notify the police on the number 1930.

The Lotteries department also has warned the public not to buy lottery tickets online. They should be purchased only from recognised agencies and vendors, the department said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.