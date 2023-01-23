Kerala Police among the best managed forces in the country: Governor

January 23, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said the Kerala Police have the reputation of being one of the “best managed” police forces in the country.

Delivering his policy address in the Assembly on Monday, Mr. Khan said the police force had been witnessing a modernisation drive with all police stations in the State coming under CCTV surveillance. Number plate recognition cameras with facial recognition features had also been installed at various places. A special application had also been operationalised for the locked house monitoring system

The Student Police Cadet project implemented by the Kerala Police had been extended to 100 schools more. A separate Economic Offences Wing had also been established in the State, the Governor added.

The Kerala Fire and Rescue Services intended to establish fire outposts in high range areas and introduce an efficient rescue system in new high-rise buildings in the State.

The Governor also said the government was implementing an action plan to eliminate the misuse of drugs and intoxicants in society, particularly among students and the youth. Awareness activities were also being carried out under the Vimukthi Mission. The Home department had launched ‘Yodhav’ to check the menace of narcotic drugs in society. In addition, the government commenced a ‘No to Drugs’ campaign on October 2 last to coordinate the activities of all stakeholders and line departments.

The Prisons and correctional services department achieved remarkable progress in ensuring correction, reformation and rehabilitation of prisoners. The Central Prison and Correctional Home at Thavanur, which is the first central prison to be established in the State after Independence, had commenced functioning.