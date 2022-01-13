Kerala Poet S. Ramesan dead

A noted presence on the literary scene in Kochi, he had worked in various capacities at the progressive art and literature society

Poet S. Ramesan collapsed at home and died on January 13 morning. He was 69 years.

A noted presence on the literary scene in Kochi, he had worked in various capacities at the progressive art and literature society, was a director board member of the Sahithya Pravarthaka Cooperative Society, president of Ernakulam Public Library and in the Kerala Library Council.

An orator and organiser, he also functioned as chief editor of the Granthalokam literary journal. The poet worked with T.K. Ramakrishnan when he was culture minister as his additional private secretray.

Born at Vaikom in 1952, Ramesan began to write poetry at a young age. Shidhila Chithrangal, Mala Kayarunnavar, Kalushitha Kalam and Karutha Kurippukal are some of his works. The poet won Cherukad Award, Asan Puraskaram and the State Sahitya Akademi Award, among others.

As a student at Maharaja’s College, he won several prizes at literary contests. He also functioned as chairman of the College Union in the early 1970s. Later, he took a degree in law and secured employment in the State government as Block Development Officer. He superannuated in 2007 as Additional Development Commissioner. He is survived by his wife, T.P. Leela, a former college professor, and two daughters.

The body, preserved in the morgue, will be brought home on January 14 morning following which it will be kept at the Municipal Town Hall for the public to pay homage. Cremation will be held at Pachalam crematorium at 2 pm.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Ramesan always stood with the downtrodden and fought for them. He chose to stay away from the corridors of power, Mr Vijayan said.