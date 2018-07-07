Kerala poet invited to US varsity

more-in

S. Chandramohan, a Dalit English poet from the State capital, has been invited to the 51st session of the International Writing Programme of the University of Iowa. He is the second Malayali poet to be selected for this programme after poet-novelist T.P. Rajeevan.

Chandramohan, whose collection Letters to Namdeo Dhasal was shortlisted for the Srinivas Rayaprol Prize, would attend the Fall Residency at the university from August 18 to November 6. He is the second Dalit poet after Devanur Mahadev to attend the International Writing Programme which has in the past been attended by such major writers such as Orhan Pamuk of Turkey. Around 30-35 writers from around the world are scheduled to participate in the programme.