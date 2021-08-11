Kerala POCSO case: medical board submits report on businessman U.K. Sharafuddin to court

The medical board’s report says the 68-year-old businessman from Thalassery is sexually active and has no dysfunction

A medical board on Wednesday submitted a report to the court that says U.K. Sharafuddin, a known businessman in Thalassery who has been accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, is sexually active and has no dysfunction.

The 68-year-old businessman, residing at Good Shed Road in Thalassery, was arrested under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl in June this year.

However, he claimed that he was sexually inactive and submitted a sexual fitness certificate obtained from the Thalassery General Hospital. The certificate said he suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure and was unlikely to be sexually active.

However, Thalassery First Additional District Sessions Court Judge A.V. Mrudula ordered a re-examination of the sexual fitness certificate and ordered the formation of a medical board for the medical examination of the accused.

The examination was carried out by a team comprising physician, surgeon, psychiatrist and forensic surgeon from the district hospital. The results were submitted to the court on Tuesday.

The investigation was conducted considering the request from the prosecution. Special Prosecutor Beena Kaliyath said that action would be recommended against the doctor at the general hospital who reported that Mr. Sharafuddin faced sexual dysfunction.

Mr. Sharafuddin, the third accused in the case, is currently out on bail. The court said it would consider the bail application of the two other accused, who are relatives of the victim, on August 12. The two relatives were also accused of sexually abusing the girl and assisting in the crime.