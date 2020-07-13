Kerala Plus Two results on Wednesday

Thiruvananthapuram

13 July 2020 19:24 IST

Staff ReporterThiruvananthapuram

General Education Minister C. Ravindranath will declare the results of the higher secondary education and vocational higher secondary education Plus Two examinations at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. The results will be available on www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.dhsekerala.gov.in, www.vhse.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and www.kerala.gov.in. The results will also be available on the mobile applications PRD Live, Saphalam 2020, and iExams. As many as 4.52 lakh students appeared for the Plus Two higher secondary examinations in 2,032 centres this year.

