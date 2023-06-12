Kerala Plus One trial allotment result on Tuesday

June 12, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The trial allotment for Plus One higher secondary admission will be published at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Applications and options valid as per the guidelines in the prospectus have been considered for allotment. Trial allotment results can be accessed using the ‘Candidate Login – SWS’ on the admission gateway www.admission.dge.kerala.gov.in. The allotment list can be checked till 5 p.m. on Thursday. Any changes to be made can be done through the Edit Application link by 5 p.m. on that day. Allotment received on entering wrong details will be cancelled.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.