ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Plus One trial allotment result on Tuesday

June 12, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The trial allotment for Plus One higher secondary admission will be published at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Applications and options valid as per the guidelines in the prospectus have been considered for allotment. Trial allotment results can be accessed using the ‘Candidate Login – SWS’ on the admission gateway www.admission.dge.kerala.gov.in. The allotment list can be checked till 5 p.m. on Thursday. Any changes to be made can be done through the Edit Application link by 5 p.m. on that day. Allotment received on entering wrong details will be cancelled.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US