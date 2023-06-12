Kerala Plus One trial allotment result on Tuesday

June 12, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The trial allotment for Plus One higher secondary admission will be published at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Applications and options valid as per the guidelines in the prospectus have been considered for allotment. Trial allotment results can be accessed using the ‘Candidate Login – SWS’ on the admission gateway www.admission.dge.kerala.gov.in. The allotment list can be checked till 5 p.m. on Thursday. Any changes to be made can be done through the Edit Application link by 5 p.m. on that day. Allotment received on entering wrong details will be cancelled.