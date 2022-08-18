Kerala Plus One results out

Applications for revaluation, scrutiny, and photocopy of answer scripts should be submitted before 4 p.m. on August 23

Staff Reporter Thiruvananthapuram
August 18, 2022 02:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

ADVERTISEMENT

Results of the Plus One higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations held in June were declared on August 17.

The results are available on keralaresults.nic.in. Applications for revaluation, scrutiny, and photocopy of answer scripts should be submitted before 4 p.m. on August 23 to school principals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Kerala
Thiruvananthapuram

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app