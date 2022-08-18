Kerala Plus One results out
Applications for revaluation, scrutiny, and photocopy of answer scripts should be submitted before 4 p.m. on August 23
Results of the Plus One higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations held in June were declared on August 17.
The results are available on keralaresults.nic.in. Applications for revaluation, scrutiny, and photocopy of answer scripts should be submitted before 4 p.m. on August 23 to school principals.
