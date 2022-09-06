Kerala Plus One admissions: 43,863 students get supplementary allotment

Total vacant seats left after allotment is 10,440

As many as 43,863 students have received supplementary allotment for Plus One higher secondary admission in Kerala.

The first supplementary allotment results published on Tuesday saw 72,808 of the total 73,350 applications being considered for allotment to 54,303 vacant seats. A total of 542 applications without options or ineligible for other reasons were not considered.

In Malappuram, which had 6,917 vacant seats, 7,069 allotments were made. These additional 152 allotments were made to differently abled students who were given allotments to schools given as the first option.

In Kozhikode, 5,342 allotments were made to 5,417 seats, in Palakkad 4,264 against 4,356 seats, and in Thrissur 4,052 against 4,887 seats. Kozhikode has the least number of vacant seats left after the first supplementary allotment – 75. Palakkad and Wayanad both have 92 vacant seats left. Kottayam has the maximum number of vacant seats – 3,144.

Allotments were made to various categories considering the number of vacant seats in a district as a single unit and as per the reservation guidelines.

Students who were yet to receive allotment despite applying during the main allotment phase of the single-window admission or those who could not apply so far had time to submit their applications for the supplementary allotment till September 3.

Admissions as per the supplementary allotment will be held on September 12 and 13. Those who have received allotment must reach the school mentioned in the allotment letter obtained from the Supplementary Allot Results link on the higher secondary admission website, remit the fee and take admission.

School-level vacancies remaining after the supplementary allotment will be published on September 15 for school/combination transfer allotment. Students who have taken merit quota admission under the single-window system can apply for transfers.

For school change within the district where students took admission, school change along with subject combination change, or a shift to another combination in the same school, candidates can apply online through the Apply for School/Combination Transfer link.

Another supplementary allotment will be held after the school/combination transfer for those who are yet to secure allotment despite submitting application.