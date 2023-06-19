Kerala Plus One admission: First allotment published, second list on June 26

June 19, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The first allotment for admission to the Plus One course has been published. As many as 2,41,104 applicants to the 3,03,409 merit seats have made it to the first list. Admissions will be closed on June 21 at 5 p.m. An official press note said that 62,305 seats in the reserved category are vacant for want of applicants. These seats would be allotted to candidates in the third round. The second allotment list will be published on June 26 and the third list on July 1.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty who turned up at the Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Cotton Hill, Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday to assess the admission process said a supplementary allotment list would be published to ensure that all applicants for Plus One gain admission. Students who have not submitted applications can file these for the supplementary list after July 5, he said.

