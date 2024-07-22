GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala Plus One admission: 6,728 get school/combination transfer allotment in Malappuram district

Updated - July 22, 2024 10:50 am IST

Published - July 22, 2024 10:49 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 6,728 students have got Plus One higher secondary school/combination transfer allotment in Malappuram, Kerala.

Of the 9,519 valid applications received for Plus One school/combination transfer in the district, 6,728 received allotment. In Kozhikode where 6,146 applications were valid, only 2,866 got allotment. In Palakkad, 2,000 students got allotment. The valid applications in the district numbered 4,474. In all, 25,052 students across the State got school/combination transfer allotment, while 19,778 are yet to get allotment. The total number of valid applications was 44,830. Of them, 20,395 got school change; 4,657 course change in the same school; 11,869 both school and course change; and 8,527 got school change with same course combination. Admission as per the school/combination transfer allotment will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday and conclude the next day.

