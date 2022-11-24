Kerala plans creating awareness of ill effects of body shaming through textbooks: Minister

November 24, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The General Education department is considering steps to include awareness of body shaming in textbooks, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

At a press conference here on Thursday, the Minister said body shaming was a serious issue, and awareness of it should be included in school textbooks.

The General Education department would take the initiative to conduct an awareness programme on body shaming, which was a huge issue in schools and colleges. It led to name-calling, criticism of one’s body features, and put children under lot of stress and pressure. “It’s a heinous activity that should be discouraged. Students feel reluctant to go to school because they are criticised and ridiculed. Awareness of body shaming will be created among students and teachers,” Mr. Sivankutty said.

A national seminar on body shaming was being planned in Thiruvananthapuram, he said.

The Minister also referred to his posts in response to a comment on his photo asking him to lose belly fat. Body shaming occurred at various levels in society, with some even losing their mental health. The practice needed to end, he stressed.

Teacher training

Higher secondary teacher training that had been disrupted in the wake of COVID-19 would resume next month. The intention was teacher empowerment and enhancing their research interest. The training would be held in colleges and university departments that had facilities for research in the subject concerned.

The deadline for setting up kitchen gardens in schools to provide pesticide-free vegetables for the mid-day meal scheme had been extended to January 10. School Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs) and mother PTAs should be set up in schools that did not have them by December 10. School resource group too should be set up in each school.

The government, he said, was considering expanding the morning meal scheme launched in Idukki with public support across the State. At present, morning meals were being provided in 2,200 schools with the support of local bodies, PTAs, and others, he said.

On protests by specialist teachers seeking an increase in salary, General Education Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish said their current salary comprised the Union government component which was limited and the State government share. The matter had been brought to the attention of the Union Education Minister who had promised to consider any possibility of increase.

Regarding appointment of differently abled persons in aided schools, Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K. pointed out that the government had issued an order on the basis of a High Court order. A circular in this connection would be issued in a week, following which the managers would provide details of posts to which appointments needed to be made. The appointment process would then begin in association with employment exchanges.