Kerala planning nine new dams, including at Mullaperiyar: Minister

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine informed the Assembly of Kerala government’s intention to construct nine new dams, including at Mullaperiyar.

The government had also commenced steps to construct flood control dams in the Periyar, Chalakudy, Chaliyar, Pampa-Achencoil and Meenachil river basins. Preliminary studies had been completed to establish three of these embankments, he said, while replying to questions during the Question Hour on Tuesday.

Delving into the State’s plans regarding the 129-year-old Mullaperiyar Dam, the Minister stressed the government’s commitment to ensuring its safety, while simultaneously pursuing the construction of a new dam. A Detailed Project Report had already been prepared, and efforts were under way to secure the Centre’s approval for an Environmental Impact Assessment. “The government remains steadfast in its policy of water for Tamil Nadu and safety for Kerala,” he asserted, underscoring the delicate balance the State aims to achieve with its neighbour.

The construction of the new dams is aimed primarily at controlling floods, alongside bolstering water security and facilitating hydroelectric power generation.

Mr. Augustine also highlighted specific projects planned in accordance with the directions of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal, such as the construction of dams in the Pampar sub-basin. The government has been pursuing steps to construct the Pattissery, Lower Chatta Munnar and Ottamaram dams to harness water resources for agricultural and domestic uses by utilising 3 TMC of allocated water effectively.

Additionally, plans are in motion for constructing a dam in the Karapara river, a tributary of the Chalakudy river, to mitigate floods and support various water-related needs.

The Minister said the State Disaster Management Authority was evaluating a proposal for a feasibility study on a flood control dam in Ambittanpotti in Malappuram, which was severely affected during the 2019 floods.

