Kerala pitches for government-industry tie-up to boost innovation at GITEX Global 2024

Global event that concluded in Dubai on Friday featured 30 companies as part of Kerala IT delegation

Published - October 18, 2024 09:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
The Kerala IT delegation at GITEX Global, the international tech and start-up show, held in Dubai.

The Kerala IT delegation at GITEX Global, the international tech and start-up show, held in Dubai. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Putting up a great show at the five-day 44th edition of GITEX Global, the international tech and start-up event that concluded in Dubai on Friday, the Kerala IT delegation has made a strong case for ramping up collaboration between government and industry to foster technological innovation.

The event featured 30 companies as part of Kerala IT delegation, showcasing the State’s start-up ecosystem. A pressnote issued by Kerala IT said GITEX Global 2024 provided a perfect platform for companies and start-ups from the State to display their innovative products and solutions before a global audience, resulting in business deals and investment opportunities from major stakeholders. 

Regular presence

Kerala IT, a regular presence at the event since 2016, had a pavilion at GITEX 2024 with the theme ‘Powering innovation’, featuring the State’s IT ecosystem’s commitment to leveraging technology for sustainable development and societal upliftment.

Vishnu V. Nair and Prajeet Prabhakaran, IT Fellows supporting High Power IT Committee, Government of Kerala, represented Kerala IT at the global event.

Kerala start-ups exhibited products and conducted demos across a range of technological domains, including data analytics, AI, cybersecurity, website development, ERP solutions, mobile app development, DevOps and cloud services at the expo.

Ashok Kurian Panjikaran, Head, Business Development, Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), also attended the event.

