October 30, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

District Collector John V. Samuel will inaugurate the Kerala Piravi (Kerala formation day) and official language week celebrations at St. Joseph’s College for Women, Alappuzha, at 2 p.m. on November 1.

Poet Kuripuzha Sreekumar will deliver the keynote address. The programme is organised jointly by the Alappuzha district administration and the District Information Office. Library Council district president Aliyar M. Makkiyil will preside.