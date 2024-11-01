Kerala Piravi marked with green declarations

The Kerala government marked the Kerala Piravi (State Formation Day) with declarations on green models that have come up across the State as part of the ongoing Malinya Muktham Navakeralam campaign. A total of 18.232 institutions, 903 towns, 68 tourist spots, 6,952 schools, 458 colleges and 537 public squares were accorded green status following clean-up and beautification campaigns taken up over the past few months.

Ministers, MLAs and other people’s representatives led the events across the State to make the green declarations. The activities to cleanup and beautify the towns and tourism centres in each local body were carried out with the cooperation of Vyapari Vyavasayi associations, libraries, political parties, labour unions, youth organisations, various government departments and other voluntary organisations.

The local bodies are also collaborating with various departments and agencies, Haritha Keralam Mission, Suchitwa Mission, Kudumbashree Mission, Pollution Control Board, Kerala Solid Waste Management Project, Clean Kerala Company, Kerala Institute of Local Administration and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme (MGNREGS) Mission for the intensive cleanup campaign.

